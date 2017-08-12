Rosmah determined to expand Perkasa Remaja programme

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is determined to expand the Pemerkasaan Remaja’ programme. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The Prime Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is determined to expand the “Pemerkasaan Remaja” (Perkasa@remaja) programme under the Permata Negara (Permata) Programme nationwide, despite various challenges and constraints.

Rosmah, who is patron of the Permata programme, said among the constraints are problems in finding location for the programme, as well as volunteers and finance.

“This programme is indeed accepted by residents at PPR(People’s Housing Programme) and they want us to do more . We will expand this programme to other places so that teenagers have places to go to.

“Everything we do, there has to be a challenge. God willing, so far, we have been able to overcome the challenges. Most of them cannot provide the place, especially private developer. That’s why we work with Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry,” she said at the Perkasa Permata Youth Day programme here today.

Rosmah said the Perkasa@remaja programme which she mooted, is aimed at understanding youth issues to formulate an integrated plan towards producing a brave, dynamic, competitive and confident young generation.

She said since the programme started in 2009, the Perkasa Community Centre had provided opportunities to 4,735 youths to participate in activities conducted at three community centres, namely the Seri Pantai PPR, Desa Rejang PPR and Kampung Muhibbah PPR.

“God willing, two more new centres will be opened , at 1 PR1MA (Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia) Alam Damai and Sg Putat (PPR) in Melaka,”

Rosmah said the the Perkasa@remaja propgramme, held with the cooperation of selected youths between the age of 15 to 25 to participate in the Perkasa Community, Perkasa Camp and Permata Interact activities.

The Perkasa Community is a programme to help teenagers in a gated-community to ensure a meaningful life and realise their potentials, while the Perkasa Camp is an intervention programme aimed at making therm, realise their own potential.

The Permata Interact is an English Learning programme carried out with the assistance of the Bar Council. — Bernama