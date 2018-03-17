Rosmah attends Asean-Australia spouses’ lunch in Sydney

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pic) attended the Asean-Australia Spouses’ Lunch hosted by Australian Prime Minister’s wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House. — Bernama picSYDNEY, March 17 ― Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today attended the Asean-Australia Spouses’ Lunch held in collaboration with Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 here this weekend.

The event was hosted by Australian Prime Minister’s wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House.

The Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 is organised to discuss the future direction and cooperation between ASEAN and Australia, and also to commemorate the elevation of Asean-Australia relations to a strategic partnership.

This is the first time Australia is hosting a summit with all Asean leaders. ― Bernama