Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Rosmah attends Asean-Australia spouses’ lunch in Sydney

Saturday March 17, 2018
03:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Kilafairy sets sight on making local music industry betterThe Edit: Kilafairy sets sight on making local music industry better

Khairy says Johor Crown Prince should remain as FAM bossKhairy says Johor Crown Prince should remain as FAM boss

World No. 1 Simona Halep crashes out of Indian WellsWorld No. 1 Simona Halep crashes out of Indian Wells

Singapore grants permits for St Patrick’s Day celebrationsSingapore grants permits for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pic) attended the Asean-Australia Spouses’ Lunch hosted by Australian Prime Minister’s wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House. — Bernama picDatin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pic) attended the Asean-Australia Spouses’ Lunch hosted by Australian Prime Minister’s wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House. — Bernama picSYDNEY, March 17 ― Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today attended the Asean-Australia Spouses’ Lunch held in collaboration with Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 here this weekend.

The event was hosted by Australian Prime Minister’s wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House.

The Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 is organised to discuss the future direction and  cooperation between ASEAN and Australia, and also to commemorate the elevation of Asean-Australia relations to a strategic partnership.

This is the first time Australia is hosting a summit with all Asean leaders. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram