Rosmah attends Asean-Australia spouses’ lunch in Sydney

SYDNEY, March 17 ― Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today attended the Asean-Australia Spouses’ Lunch held in collaboration with Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 here this weekend.
The event was hosted by Australian Prime Minister’s wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House.
The Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 is organised to discuss the future direction and cooperation between ASEAN and Australia, and also to commemorate the elevation of Asean-Australia relations to a strategic partnership.
This is the first time Australia is hosting a summit with all Asean leaders. ― Bernama