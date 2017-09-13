Rosmah advises Permata Pintar students to pursue postgraduate study

A student takes a selfie with Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. Behind her is Puan Sri Siti Nooriah Razak, the wife to the Malaysian Ambassador to the US. Looking on in amusement is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. ― Picture by Wong Sai WanWASHINGTON, Sept 13 ― The Prime Minister's wife Datin Sri Rosmah Mansor has advised Permata Pintar students to pursue postgraduate study and go for postdoctoral programme upon completion of their PhD.

Rosmah was speaking at a luncheon on Tuesday with 15 Permata Pintar students studying at the east coast and mid-west region of the United States at Rumah Malaysia, the official residence of the Malaysian Ambassador at Forest Hill, here .

She said Permata would try to assist through the Permata Top STEM Talent Center and Yayasan Pintar, that was created to provide assistance to gifted and academically talented students who need financial assistance, in making the transition from undergraduate degree to post-graduate degree.

She said the assistance was in the form of “stop-gap” measure to increase the students’ chances in gaining admission into the graduate school of their choice within the fields of studies needed by Malaysia in 2050.

The students had sought Rosmah's views on their way forward in post-graduate study and their role in helping Malaysia to move towards the 4th Industrial Revolution, and National Transformation 2050.

Rosmah is accompanying Datuk Seri Najib Razak who had a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House as part of his three-day working visit here. ― Bernama