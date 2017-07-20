RoS urges DAP to abide order to hold CEC re-election

File picture of DAP's CEC at a press conference after their meeting in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2016. The RoS urges DAP to hold a re-election for its Central Executive Committee. — Picture by Syed Jaymal ZahiidPUTRAJAYA, July 20 — The Registrar of Societies wants the DAP to abide by its instructions for the party hold a re-election to choose office bearers for its Central Executive Committee.

Its director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said if the party failed to do so, DAP’s CEC will not be recognised and that the committee cannot function legitimately.

He said RoS maintained its decision that the DAP must hold a re-election which is legitimate and transparent for a new CEC, enabling the delegates to elect 20 valid and recognised CEC members.

“If the DAP remains stubborn, any decision made by the CEC and office-bearers will be considered illegal,” he said when contacted here today.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng claimed that there would be no re-election for the CEC as the order issued by the RoS was based on false reports.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak also urged the DAP to abide by the instructions of the RoS to hold a re-election of the CEC.

On Monday, the RoS sent a letter to the DAP instructing it to hold a re-election of the CEC, giving it 14 days to officially respond to it.

According to media reports, the RoS issued the instructions after it had yet to receive and recognise the party’s elections held on Dec 15, 2012 and its re-election on Sept 29, 2013.

Asked on the implications of DAP’s stubborn attitude on coming elections, Mohammad Razin said the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.

““If, within 14 days from last Monday, the DAP does not give an official response to the RoS, we will take other action under the Societies Act 1966,” he said.

Mohammad Razin said the DAP could contact the RoS by sending a letter and the RoS would reply in a similar manner. — Bernama