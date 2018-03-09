Submit paperwork to RoS by March 29 or risk being de-registered, PPBM told

(From left) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first AGM in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. — Azneal IshakPUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) have until March 29 to furnish answers and documents the Registrar of Societies is seeking or risk being de-registered.

RoS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said it had issued a notice to the effect under Section 14 (2) of the Societies Act 1996 and effective February 28 which was handed over to PPBM secretary-general Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh.

“Notice 14 (2) is a notice referring to matters instructed by RoS pertaining to submission of minutes of meetings of branches, divisions and at central level as well as the financial statement of the party,” she said in a statement here today.

She it was issued following complaints lodged by PPBM members to RoS and that the information was needed to complete investigations.

She explained that the notice under Section 14 (2) was a statutory one under the Act.

Surayati said that even though under Section 14 (3) of the same act mandated a reply within seven days, ROS was giving an extended time frame, up to 30 days for PPBM to respond and provide the needed information and documents.

“Should PPBM fail to respond accordingly, the next course of action by ROS will be under Section 14 (5) of Societies Act, that is issue an order for PPBM to be dissolved,” she said. — Bernama