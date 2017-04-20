RoS finds discrepancies in Parti Bebas Rasuah’s application

PUTRAJAYA, April 20 ― The Registrar of Society (RoS) has found some discrepancies in the application submitted by the New Generation Party to change its name to Parti Bebas Rasuah (PBR).

Its director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said following the application submitted by Datuk Mohd Ezam Mohd Nor and Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan, RoS sent a registered letter to the official address of the New Generation Party (New Gen Party) as stated in the application.

However, the letter was returned unopened, he said.

“The RoS enforcement team then inspected the New Gen Party's office address and found that the meeting room where the party claimed to have held its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) turned out to be a showroom for a tiles shop.

“Investigations also found that the tiles shop has been in operation since last year. In the application submitted, the party stated that it held its EGM at the said address at 8pm on March 30 and the application to change the name to PBR was submitted to RoS on March 31.”

Mohammad Razin told reporters this, at his office here today.

He said the investigation also found that the MyKad of one of the committee members listed in the application was in fact referred to a different individual and a further check with the National Registration Department found that another committee member did not exist.

He said the RoS was still investigating the party's application to change its name and would record statements from several other witnesses.

“As long as the application is under investigation, Mohd Ezam is not allowed to use the name,” he said.

Bernama earlier reported that New Gen Party's president Datuk G. Kumar Aamaan claimed Mohd Ezam and Khairuddin 'hijacked' his party by changing the party's name to PBR.

Kumar claimed PBR 'president' Mohd Ezam and 'vice president' Khairuddin had acted without his knowledge and consent and of 300 members of the party as there had been no prior notice or meeting on the matter, prompting them to lodge a report with the police and RoS. ― Bernama