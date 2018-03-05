RoS approves application for extension of Umno election

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) today confirmed the approval of extension application to hold the 2017 Umno Supreme Council election.

In a statement issued today, the RoS said this was in line with Clause 10.17 of Umno’s constitution, which allows the postponement of the election at the Supreme Council, Division and Branch levels, to not more than 18 months from the date it should have been held.

According to the RoS, Umno had set the party election to be held on April 19, 2019.

“All registered parties (and societies) are reminded to carry out their business in accordance to their constitutional provisions and the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335),” it said. — Bernama