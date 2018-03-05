Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

RoS approves application for extension of Umno election

Monday March 5, 2018
09:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) today confirmed the approval of extension application to hold the 2017 Umno Supreme Council election.

In a statement issued today, the RoS said this was in line with Clause 10.17 of Umno’s constitution, which allows the postponement of the election at the Supreme Council, Division and Branch levels, to not more than 18 months from the date it should have been held.

According to the RoS, Umno had set the party election to be held on April 19, 2019.

“All registered parties (and societies) are reminded to carry out their business in accordance to their constitutional provisions and the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335),” it said. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram