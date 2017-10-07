RoS agrees for US firm to oversee DAP re-election

DAP sec-gen Lim Guan Eng said last week that the party is currently preparing necessary documents for the internal polls. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has agreed to DAP appointing an independent auditor to oversee its Central Executive Comittee’s (CEC) re-election process.

RoS Director General Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said DAP has already appointed American audit firm Grant Thornton to hold the re-elections on November 12.

“We have replied to DAP that we agree on the appointment of the independent body and it is up to the DP to hold its re-election,” national newswire Bernama quoted him as saying.

The report also said that DAP originally wanted to pick PKF Consulting as the observer but was opposed by several factions in the party for being dubious in nature.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was reported by The Sun saying last week that the party is currently preparing necessary documents for the internal polls.

The RoS had deemed the election of DAP’s CEC members and key positions through the re-election on September 29, 2013 as unlawful. The re-election was held after the RoS ruled the 2012 polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.

In the letter RoS sent to DAP, the party has been given 14 days to respond or action will be taken against the party under Societies Act 1966.