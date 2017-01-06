Roof of men’s ward at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta catches fire

IPOH, Jan 6 — The men’s ward at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan here had to be evacuated after its roof caught fire at about 1pm yesterday.

However, there were no casualties.

Perak Fire and Rescue director Datuk Yahaya Madis told reporters that it started at a store at the back of the ward where old goods were kept.

He said the beds or other facilities were not affected and that the 21 patients there were brought out safely.

He added that the department was taking charge of investigations which were expected to be completed in three days’ time. — Bernama