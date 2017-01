RON95, RON97 up by 20 sen, diesel up 10 sen

The new price of RON95 will be RM2.30 a litre from midnight tonight, while diesel will be up by 10 sen. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― The retail price of RON95 and RON97 petrol will increase by 20 sen while diesel will be up by 10 sen for the month of February, according to the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia president (PDAM) Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz.

He told Bernama that the new price of RON95 will be RM2.30 a litre from midnight tonight as compared to RM2.10 sen in January.

With the hike, the new price of RON97 will be RM2.60/litre while diesel will be sold at RM2.15/litre. ― Bernama