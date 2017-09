RON95, RON97, diesel down by 2, 3, 4 sen respectively

The retail prices for RON95 will be down by two sen to RM2.19 per litre while RON97 down by three sen to RM2.49 per litre effective 12.01am tomorrow until September 27. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The retail prices for RON95 will be down by two sen to RM2.19 per litre while RON97 down by three sen to RM2.49 per litre effective 12.01am tomorrow until September 27.

The price of diesel drops by four sen to RM2.10 per litre, said Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperation and Consumerism (KPDNKK) via its website.

For the period of Sept 13 until today, the retail price for RON95 was RM2.21 per litre, RON97 (RM2.52 per litre) and diesel (RM2.14 per litre). — Bernama