RON95 price up, diesel drops this week

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The price of RON95 will go up, while the price of RON97 remains unchanged and diesel price will drop for the second week of March.

The price of RON95 petrol will go up by one sen at RM2.21 per litre, while RON97 will remain at RM2.47 per litre and diesel will drop by one sen to RM2.17 per litre.

The new prices were announced on RTM1 this evening and will take effect from tomorrow until March 14.