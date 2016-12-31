RON95, diesel go up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen

The new petrol price will be in effect from Jan 1, 2017. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will increase 20 sen per litre, while the retail price of RON97 will go up by 15 sen, effective midnight.

Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said the new retail price for RON95 effective Jan 1 is RM2.10 per litre and diesel at RM2.05 a litre.

“The new retail price of RON97 is RM2.40 per litre,” he told Bernama.

The retail price of petrol during December for RON95 was RM1.90 per litre, RM2.25 for RON97 and RM1.85 for diesel. — Bernama