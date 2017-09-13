Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Rohingyas will not be sent to Bau, Serian, says Riot

Wednesday September 13, 2017
08:55 PM GMT+8

Rohingya women cry after being prevented by members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to further enter into Bangladesh, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh August 28, 2017. — Reuters picRohingya women cry after being prevented by members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to further enter into Bangladesh, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh August 28, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — The Cabinet has given an assurance that Rohingyas seeking refuge in Malaysia will not be sent to Bau and Serian in Sarawak, says Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

In a statement today, he said the assurance was given by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the Cabinet meeting today.

He said the issue of Rohingya refugees being sent to Sarawak was false and called on all parties not to believe such news as reported by several local media, since the issue became viral in the social media.

Riot also urged those who had received such news via social media platforms to lodge reports with the authorities for the next course of action. — Bernama

