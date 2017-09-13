Rohingya man jailed for attempting suicide

File picture shows Rohingya workers who tried to join a protest being detained under the peaceful gathering Act and for documentation purpose, according to police, near the Myanmar embassy in Kuala Lumpur August 30, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — A Rohingya man who gave up on life and wanted to set himself ablaze in a show of protest over the killings of the Rohingya ethnic in Myanmar was sentenced to three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for attempting suicide.

“I want to set fire to myself. There’s no meaning to life anymore,” the man screamed, while pouring a container of petrol onto himself .

Magistrate Ahmad Solihin Abd Wahid handed down the sentence on Ali Juhar Jamal Hussin,19, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ali Juhar was also sentenced to another three months’ jail for entering the country without valid travel documents, both the jail sentences to be served concurrently from the date of his arrest on Aug 30 this year.

“I am sad. I am alone in this world. My family members are all dead, either bombed or killed by the (Myanmar) soldiers,” he said when Ahmad Solihin asked him why he acted such.

Ali Juhar was charged with committing both the offences near the Myanmar Embassy near the Ampang Park LRT station, Jalan Ampang, Dang Wangi here at 11.30am last Aug 30.

The charge for attempted suicide, under Section 309 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim prosecuted.

According to the facts of the case, police had seen a group of Rohingya men staging a protest while holding a banner that said “Stop Killing Rohingya From Arakan” and then saw a man pouring petrol on himself. — Bernama