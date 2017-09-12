Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Rohingya infant among illegals detained in Taiping

Tuesday September 12, 2017
11:05 AM GMT+8

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the detained foreigners comprising 39 men and six women were Myanmar, Indonesian and Bangladeshi nationals. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaImmigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the detained foreigners comprising 39 men and six women were Myanmar, Indonesian and Bangladeshi nationals. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaTAIPING, Sept 12 — A one-month old male Rohingya infant was among 45 undocumented foreigners held in an operation at two construction sites by the Immigration Department here last night.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said 159 foreigners were screened in the operation which began around 10.30 pm and ended at 2.30am.

He said the detained foreigners comprising 39 men and six women were Myanmar, Indonesian and Bangladeshi nationals.

“Some of them had escaped from their employers to work at the construction sites,” he told reporters after the operation carried out at Taman Aor Jaya and Jalan Taman Lake View here.

He said the foreigners were brought to the Immigration office prior to being sent to the department’s detention depot in Langkap. — Bernama

