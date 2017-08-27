Rohani says 581 child abuse cases reported from 2015 until June

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said a total of 581 child abuse cases involving child caregivers were reported from 2015 until June this year. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A total of 581 child abuse cases involving child caregivers were reported from 2015 until June this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said according to statistics from the Welfare Department, 146 of these cases occurred from early this year until June.

“Action in the form of written directives were taken against 32 nurseries while seven nurseries had their premises sealed off, 14 nurseries were issued with compounds, four were ordered to be closed temporarily, 52 had their registration terminated and another two were prosecuted within that period.

“My ministry views seriously cases of child abuse and neglect that occur in various places, including in nurseries,” she said when closing the Kindergarten at Home special workshop, aimed at ensuring all nurseries are registered with the ministry, in Putrajaya today.

She said most cases of accidents that occurred in the nurseries were those that were unregistered and arising from the caregivers having not attended the PERMATA Early Childhood Teaching and Care Course (KAP). — Bernama