Rogue enforcers will be sacked, warns Penang council secretary

GEORGE TOWN, April 19 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will terminate any enforcement officers found abusing their powers to solicit cash said council secretary Yew Tung Seang.

He said there was zero tolerance for such behaviour.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation first and if found to be true, the officer will be sacked,” Yew told the Malay Mail Online in an interview.

All three cases were handed over to the MBPP secretary and disciplinary board for further action.

Yew said today that some degree of abuse exists in all organisations, but gave his assurance that the council would vet its officers to minimise the risk of such misbehaviour.

He also told the public that MBPP’s general enforcers, uniformed or otherwise, did not have the authority to inspect business permits or licences.

Yew said such inspections must be attended by officers from the relevant agencies such as the licensing or building departments.

Members of the public who encounter such unauthorised inspections should inform the MBPP, he added.