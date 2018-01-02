Rogue cops and jobless man, suspected of robbery, out on bail

The four men including a 43-year-old inspector and two lance-corporals, aged 35 and 27, were accused of robbing a family in Kampung Rapat of RM12,300. — iStock.com pic via AFPIPOH, Jan 2 — Three policemen and an unemployed man who were arrested over a gang robbery case last Wednesday have been released on police bail.

Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said the six-day remand period for all four men expired today.

“We released them on police bail because the investigation papers need to be sent to the Perak police contingent headquarters first,” he told reporters via WhatsApp yesterday.

“Then the papers will be sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.”

The four suspects were part of a larger six-man group who drove up to the victim’s home in Taman Lapangan Permai, Kampung Rapat, and allegedly identified themselves as police officers.

They then climbed the walls of the home before entering and ransacking it. At the time, the victim and his two children were at home.

Police believe the suspects would pretend to conduct narcotics raid and tell victim that drugs were found in their houses, before demanding money to ensure that they would not be arrested.

Mohd Ali said the two remaining suspects were still at large, and asked the public to come forward if they have any information.

He added that the complainant withdrew the police report on the day it was made, but stressed that investigations would continue.

Mohd Ali said no action has been taken to suspend or transfer the policemen yet.