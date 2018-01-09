Rogue cop nabbed for robbing foreigners

Investigators are also looking into the possibility that the rogue policemen, whose modus operandi was to use their full uniforms, had also extorted or robbed other victims in southern Johor. — AFP picJOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — Authorities arrested yesterday a policeman who was allegedly part of a rogue police gang that targeted and robbed foreigners.

It was learnt that the 33-year-old Lance Corporal, attached to the Iskandar Puteri district police, was arrested after an identification parade at the Johor Baru North district police serious crimes unit yesterday.

Investigators are also looking into the possibility that the rogue policemen, whose modus operandi was to use their full uniforms, had also extorted or robbed other victims in southern Johor.

Sources, familiar with investigations, said the suspect was believed to have been involved with three other rogue policemen where they robbed 11 Indonesian construction workers at their quarters in Taman Sutera Utama late last year.

“Police have also seized a mobile phone from the sole suspect after he was positively identified by the victims and the item was believed to be among one of the many phones that were robbed by them.

“Investigators are tracking down three other suspects who are believed to be regular policemen or police volunteer reserves based on eyewitness probes,” the sources told Malay Mail today.

The sources said investigators have been working on several clues that led to several policemen who are attached to both the Johor Baru North and also Iskandar Puteri district police.

Investigators will also be tracking down the silver Perodua Kancil used by the suspects.

When contacted, Johor Baru North deputy police chief Superintendent Beh Eng Lai confirmed the arrest of the policeman in connection with a robbery case.

“Investigators from the Johor Baru North district police serious crimes unit (D9) were alerted of the case in the early hours of December 29, following reports that the four suspects were donning full police uniforms.

“A task force was immediately formed to look into the robbery where the victims were threatened and more than RM5,000 worth in cash and mobile phones were forcefully taken from them,” he said.

However, Beh declined to reveal if all of the gang members were policemen or members of the public as investigations were still ongoing.

“The task force has several leads and are expected to make more arrests soon,” he said.

On December 29, 11 Indonesian construction workers claimed that they were rudely awaken by four policemen in uniform who arrived at their worksite quarters in a silver Perodua Kancil car.

The victims said that they were all bundled in a room with their personal belongings in individual bags before the suspects took them away. The suspects, some believed to have been drunk, also punched a worker in the process before they fled.

Not satisfied with the treatment, the victims complained to their 26-year-old construction supervisor who later lodged a police report at the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah police station.

It was learnt the investigating team got their lead several days ago and made an effort to trace the suspects through an identification parade of policemen that fit the description of the suspects.