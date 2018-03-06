Robert Kuok thanks MCMC for ordering removal of RPK’s ‘false’ articles

The office of the sugar tycoon, in a statement said, Kuok was appreciative of the ‘swift’ action by MCMC. — YouTube screengrabKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Robert Kuok today thanked Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for ordering blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin to remove “false” articles about him on the latter’s website Malaysia Today.

“Mr Kuok is grateful for the quick and appropriate action taken by the Complaints Bureau and the Enforcement and Investigation Division of the MCMC,” the statement said.

It added that Kuok will continue to pursue legal action against Raja Petra in order to put the matter to rest.

In a series of articles, the controversial blogger had claimed that Kuok was funding DAP and was silently working with the Opposition to overthrow the government.