Robert Kuok stays 96th richest man in the world

A YouTube screenshot of Malaysian magnate Robert Kuok. He remains the wealthiest Malaysian by far, having doubled his wealth from the US$7 billion he had in 2009.KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Malaysian magnate Robert Kuok remained in the top 100 of Forbes’ rich list that saw Amazon's Jeff Bezos take over as the richest man alive.

According to the Forbes 2018 Billionaires List, Kuok's fortune last year was rated at US$14.5 billion (RM56.5 billion), although he is currently worth US$15.4 billion at present market value.

“Capitalism’s global conquest continues as entrepreneurs around the globe mint fortunes in everything from cryptocurrencies to telecom to bridal dresses,” Forbes wrote in the introduction to its list.

“This elite group (of billionaires) is worth US$9.1 trillion, up 18 per cent since last year. Their average net worth is a record US$4.1 billion.”

Bezos's wealth is estimated to be US$112 billion, pushing him ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates with his US$90 billion.

Bezos is also the first person to breach the US$100 billion mark, according to Forbes.

“There are 259 newcomers including the first ever cryptocurrency billionaires; two Canadians whose toy company is behind Hatchimals and PAW Patrol; two Americans who founded online retailer Wayfair; and a 35-year-old heiress who runs In-N-Out Burger,” Forbes added.