Robbers escape with RM1.5m jewellery in three-minute heist

Monday January 1, 2018
11:41 AM GMT+8

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A group of 10 men armed with hammers took just about three minutes to escape with jewellery worth RM1.5 million from a goldsmith shop in a shopping mall in Taman Segar, Cheras here last night.

Cheras district deputy police chief Supt Ismadi Borhan said in the 8.30pm incident, all the suspects were wearing full-face helmets and gloves before they stormed into the premises where five employees, including a security guard, were working.

“Initial investigation revealed that five of the men had rushed into the premises and smashed the glass display cabinets... the other five accomplices were waiting outside (the mall) on several Yamaha 125Z motorcycles.

“The suspects, all of whom are in their 20s, only took about three minutes to escape with the jewellery,” he said when met at the scene here.

Ismadi said police were reviewing the recordings of the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed at the premises for further investigation.

“In addition, the forensic team found several evidence such as cigarette butts which can be linked to the case.

“According to witnesses, there was an explosion at the scene. However, initial investigation found that there was no firearm being used in the incident, and the sound was probably due to the smashing of the glass showcase,” he said.

Ismadi said police were hot on the heels of the suspects to facilitate investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

