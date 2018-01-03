Robbers break into trader’s house, escape with items worth RM120,000

Ipoh police are carrying out investigations into the Buntong robbery. — Google screen grabIPOH, Jan 3 — A 36-year-old trader from Buntong here has found himself around RM120,000 poorer after robbers broke into his house yesterday morning.

The robbers are believed to have stolen a smartphone, two branded wrist watches, and gold bars worth RM78,000.

The trader discovered the break-in when he arrived at his home, located along Jalan Buntong Mutiara 1, Taman Buntong at 10am.

Realising that the sliding door had been opened, the trader entered the house to find some of his family's items displaced.

“He had kept some items in a safe room on the first floor of the house, but found that they had been moved to a downstairs prayer room,” said Ipoh police chief Mohd Ali Tamby in a Whatsapp statement today.

“In the main room, he then found that more items had been wrapped in a black plastic bag and left on the floor. The fan in the guest room had also been switched on.”

Mohd Ali said the trader only used the house as a place to store his items, as he had not stayed there for two years.

He said the victim last left the house on the night of Jan 1, before coming back the next morning.

Mohd Ali said the trader did not suspect anyone in particular, adding that there were no witnesses to the crime.

“There was no closed-circuit camera footage, but we believe that the suspects entered through the front sliding door as there were signs of the door being pried open.

“Police found one fingerprint and investigations are underway,” he said.