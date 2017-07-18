Roadside sex was not in Penang, cops now claim

An online news portal had published a story about a couple engaging in sex outdoors beside a highway in Nibong Tebal.KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The police have denied that the photo of a couple that engaged in sex outdoors beside a highway was taken in Nibong Tebal, Penang.

In a report by Sinar Harian, Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said there was no police report lodged against the incident despite the claim in the purported news article.

“The place of the incident in the photo was not in Malaysia. Our highways do not have green fences and the position of the barrier and the car also showed it was not in this country.

“We did not receive any report of the incident and did not take any statement from anyone including the couple said to live in Jelutong,” Shafee was quoted saying.

Earlier today, Penang police said they are looking into an online news outlet that ran an article purporting that a couple was engaged in sex outdoors beside a highway in Nibong Tebal.

State police chief Commissioner Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye said the investigation will be on the alleged sex act as well as on the news portal.

The portal published an article on July 16 titled “Penang couple apologise after they were caught having sex by side of motorway” including a photo purportedly of the couple having sex.

The article claimed a motorist saw the couple having sex by the side of the highway and had stopped to tell them off.

It claimed the couple had ignored the motorist so the motorist took a picture of them having sex and later even followed them to their home, reportedly in Jelutong, Penang.

The article writer, who is unnamed, claimed to have met with the couple at their home in Jelutong and that the couple apologised for their action while claiming that they were “incredibly horny and wanted to have sex right there”.