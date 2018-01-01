Road Transport Dept issues more than 21,000 traffic summonses during ‘Ops Patuh’

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A total of 21,613 summonses have been issued by the Road Transport Department (RTD) for various traffic offences during the operations of ‘Ops Patuh’ that were carried out nationwide from Jan 1 until Dec 30, 2017.

Its Deputy Director-General (Operations) Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman said the summonses involved offences such as expired motor vehicle licence (LKM), overtaking on double lines, using the emergency lanes, cutting queues and using mobile phones while driving.

He said that in the same period a total of 42,478 vehicles were inspected and more than 28,000 notices were issued while 72 vehicles were seized.

“Most of the seized vehicles were being used by foreigners and most of them were without valid driving licence, and we also issued notices to owners whose vehicles’ tinted windscreen and windows have to undergo tint inspection,” he said when met by reporters during the ‘Ops Patuh’ operation at Jalan Bangsar here earlier today.

Meanwhile, Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur RTD director Ismail Mohd Zawawi said during ‘Ops Patuh’ carried out in Jalan Bangsar and Jalan Genting Klang from 8.30pm to 1am, a total of 2,896 vehicles were inspected and 724 notices were issued for various traffic offences. — Bernama