Road closures in KL on Sunday for Le Tour de Langkawi

Riders cycle past Zahir Mosque in Kota Setar, Kedah, during the opening stage of Le Tour De Langkawi 2018 (LTdL) from Kangar to Kulim March 18, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Motorists and commuters are advised of impending road closures taking place in the city this Sunday in conjunction with the final leg of the Le Tour de Langkawi.

City Police Traffic Investigations and Enforcement department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya said the closures will be in effect between 1.30pm and 4pm this weekend.

“The leg, which kicks off in Rembau, Negri Sembilan, will make its way into Kuala Lumpur slightly before 2pm,” Zulkefly explained.

He said the roads affected by the closures are those around Kg Cheras Baru, Jalan Kuari, nearby areas along the Middle-Ring-Road 2 (MRR2), Jalan Cheras, Jalan Tun HS Lee, Jalan Kinabalu and those around the Masjid Negara.

Closures will also be conducted along Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja, and areas around Dataran Merdeka as the riders complete five loops around the square.

Streets near Leboh Pasar Besar, Jalan Hang Lekiu, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Ampang will also be temporarily closed to the public on Sunday.

“Please plan your routes in and out of the city; try to avoid the closed roads.

“We advise those looking to get into the city to use public transport, and motorists to follow the instructions of traffic police on duty,” he said.