RMN, US navy conduct bilateral training

LUMUT, Sept 18 — For the first time, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the United States Navy (US Navy) are conducting a bilateral training without involving other parties directly.

Western Fleet deputy chief, First Admiral Abu Bakar Mohd Ajis said about 500 RMN personnel from the Western Fleet, including almost 100 US Navy personnel, were involved in the maritime training activity (MTA) beginning today until Sept 26.

“The exercise involves two phases, namely Port Phase at the Lumut Base Terminal starting today until September 23, while the Sea Phase will start from Sept 24 until 26,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of 2017 MTA RMN-US Navy at the Maritime Tactical Centre here today.

Also present at the event was US Navy Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7 (Desron 7) Captain Matthew Jerbi.

Abu Bakar said the RMN Western Fleet assets involved in the exercise were KD Lekiu and KD Lekir ships, and Super Lynx helicopter while the US Navy fleet’s assets involved the USS Coronado combat ship and MH-60S aircraft.

“The exercise also involved brainstorming, talk, workshop and practical exercise sessions throughout the Sea Phase as the Subject Matter Expert Exchange activities,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Abu Bakar said the exercise between RMN and the US Navy which started since 1995 through the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training bilateral exercise was important to maintain relations and cooperation between both countries in ensuring regional maritime safety.

Meanwhile, Jerbi told reporters the RMN and the US Navy maintained their close and unique partnership, and it continued to grow and evolve through bilateral and multilateral exercises.

He said the MTA in Malaysia was one of the opportunities for both navies to work closely in ensuring regional maritime security and stability. — Bernama