RMN committed to help search and rescue team in sand-dredging capsize

The multi-agency search and rescue team brings in one of the two survivors of the capsized JBB Rong Chang 8 sand dredger to shore at the Pantai Leka fishing jetty in Parit Jawa, Muar March 23, 2018. ― Picture courtesy of MMEALUMUT, March 24 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is committed to assist the search-and-rescue (SAR) team to locate the missing crew of sand-dredger JBB Rong Chang 8 which capsized in the waters off Parit Jawa last Wednesday.

RMN chief Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said currently, 20 navy divers were helping the SAR team round-the-clock to rescue the 10 victims, believed to be trapped in the vessel.

“I was informed that the rescue operations was difficult and dangerous because of the position of the vessel.

"Nevertheless, with the cooperation of all agencies, we can help save the victims," he told a press conference at the Manjung District Armed Forces Veterans Association's Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) Award presentation ceremony here today.

