RMAF officer charged with bribery

Monday October 2, 2017
04:17 PM GMT+8

SHAH ALAM, 2 Oct — A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officer with the rank of ‘Major” was charged in the Sessions Court here today with accepting bribe of RM1,500 in September last year.

Noor Mohd Syahidami Mohammad Saaid, 39, who is RMAF Sports Board secretary, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Rozilah Salleh.

He was alleged to have accepted the money from one Roslizawati Mustaffa Kamal as gratification for every course he organised.

The offence was committed in front of Open University Malaysia Seri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, at 6.49pm on Sept 14 last year.

Noor Mohd Syahidami, who has been with the force for 20 years and has three children, was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Rozilah allowed Noor Mohd Syahidami bail of RM7,000 and akso ordered him to surrender his passport.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammed Heikal Ismail prosecuted, while lawyer Harjinder Singh represented Noor Mohd Syahidami

The court set Nov 2 for mention. — Bernama

