RM80m DBKL complex to be built in Bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A new complex of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Enforcement Department, costing about RM80 million, will be built in Bandar Tun Razak, here, soon.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said the 15-storey complex, to be equipped with the latest technology, was scheduled to be completed by 2019.

He said the existing building in Jalan Tun Razak, here, would be demolished to make way for the development in the area.

"The land in Jalan Tun Razak is privately-owned and the owner has plans.

"The new complex will house more than 1,500 enforcement personnel and equipped with various facilities including depot, marching field, store for weapons and so on," he told reporters after attending the 48th DBKL Enforcement Day Parade at the DBKL Training Centre today

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor officiated at the event.

Meanwhile, on a recent video that went viral on social media which showed a man berating an enforcement officer over a clamped car, Mhd Amin Nordin said everybody must respect the law, under any circumstances.

The mayor viewed traffic offences seriously as they could lead to traffic congestion in the federal capital.

From January until August this year, a total of 931,747 traffic offence notices had been issued with the compound fines totalling more than RM5 million.

During the same period, DBKL had clamped 41,624 and towed 5,652 vehicles. — Bernama