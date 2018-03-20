Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

RM78.5m spent on women’s initiatives between 2001 and 2016, says deputy minister

Tuesday March 20, 2018
05:24 PM GMT+8

Tools

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun added between 2014 and 2017, the ministry had worked with eight NGOs to implement 28 programmes to prevent violence against women. — AFP pic Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun added between 2014 and 2017, the ministry had worked with eight NGOs to implement 28 programmes to prevent violence against women. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has spent about RM78.5 million to assist 1,771 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) between 2001 and 2016, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the allocation was to carry out 4,318 women, family and community development programmes that had benefited 850,660 women nationwide.

She said between 2014 and 2017, the ministry had worked with eight NGOs to implement 28 programmes to prevent violence against women, which participated by 3,880 people with a total allocation of RM261,130.

“The programmes were held nationwide with various NGOs to protect the rights of women and to ensure their safety,” she said when replying to a question from Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong).

Noraini had wanted to know on the programmes organised by the ministry to preventing and eliminating all forms of violence against women.

Azizah said even though the cases of violence against women in the country were not so alarming, the government was deeply concerned about the issue.

“That is why we have laws relating to the domestic violence to ensure that the victims would be given immediate protection through the legislation,” she said. — Bernama

