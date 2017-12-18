RM700,000 used to repair Bukit Kiara longhouses, group says

Pertubuhan Penduduk Perumahan Awam Bukit Kiara chairman V. Sunderam said a sum of RM700,000 came from a developer for upgrading longhouses located in a condominium project in Bukit Kiara. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18— RM700,000 was used to pay a contractor to repair the longhouses located in a condominium project in Bukit Kiara last year, a resident association chairman said.

Pertubuhan Penduduk Perumahan Awam Bukit Kiara chairman V. Sunderam said the sum came from developer Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd to bear the cost of the upgrading project, but added he did not know what happened to the money after that.

“I did not see the money as my role was only to tell them (developer) what repair works was needed.

“What happen after that, I don’t know. I don’t know who the contractor was and when the money was given to them (contractor),” Sunderam told Malay Mail.

Sunderam, however, claimed that residents were unhappy with the work of the contractor and then complained to Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), whom he said acted on behalf of the developer.

“Instead of changing a badly damaged door, the contractor merely repaired it and we were not happy with that.

“So, in the early 2016 when the project took place, we complained to Yayasan Wilayah,” he said.

After a few months, Sunderam said the contractor stopped work and there was no replacement made after that to carry out the remaining repair works.

On Saturday, rival resident group Bukit Kiara Rumah Panjang Residents Association and its secretary M. Sivakumar alleged that the RM700,000 went “missing” and that Sunderam had “denied any knowledge” of what happened to the money.

The anti-development association alleged that Memang Perkasa, on behalf of YWP, gave the sum for residents to repair and restore the longhouse and Sunderam had signed the acknowledgement.

The longhouse settlers ― 98 families who had worked on the Bukit Kiara rubber estate previously bought over by the federal government and were promised better homes ― are currently living on 4.4 acres of land located in embattled public park and green lung Taman Rimba Kiara.

Sunderam’s group and Sivakumar’s group are at loggerheads as the former is for the high-rise development while the latter are backing TTDI residents who are against it.