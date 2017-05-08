RM6.8m worth of drugs seized as man nabbed at lab’s door

Penang Police Chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye (second from left) showing the drugs that were seized in the raid. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, May 8 — A 50-year-old man found himself arrested right at the doorstep of a flat unit that was converted into a drug processing laboratory last week, just as he was entering it.

In the 10.30am incident on May 5, the narcotics team were on the way to raid the flat unit at Taman Paya Terubong when they came upon the suspect at the entrance.

The man was immediately arrested and his key was used to enter the flat unit which was found to contain several types of drugs and drug processing apparatus.

“We seized RM6.8 million worth of drugs and drug processing apparatus in the raid and we believe they have recently set up the drug processing laboratory in the flat,” said Penang Police Chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye.

He said the suspect had only started renting the premises about a month ago so they are now investigating to see if they had been shifting the laboratory frequently to avoid detection.

A total 13.92 kg of heroin (worth RM340,000), 20kg syabu or methamphetamine (RM1.4 million), 35.3 kg Ecstasy powder (RM4.18 million), 33 litres of methamphetamine base oil (RM924,000), 20kg caffeine powder (RM9,600), and other drug processing apparatus were seized in the raid.

“We believe the suspect is part of a syndicate and we are tracing other members of the syndicate,” he said.

He also believed that the syndicate may have a wide network but they are still investigating this.

“We believe the drugs are being sold locally,” he added.

The suspect, who was remanded until May 12 for further investigations, was tested positive for morphine and methamphetamine.

Chuah said he has three previous records involving theft.

The police is investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking which carries a death sentence upon conviction.