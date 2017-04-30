RM50m ‘Park and Ride’ project for Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 – The government will build a ‘Park and Ride’ project costing RM50 million at Rawang KTM Komuter station.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the project would involve the construction of a large car parking area for the convenience of commuters and would also improve traffic flow.

“The project is in the tender process. We hope to begin construction this year for the benefit of the residents,” he told reporters after a dialogue session with leaders of Chinese NGOs in Selayang today.

Liow, who is also the MCA president regretted the Selangor state government’s decision to ignore the problems faced by the residents.

The residents raised various issues including the flash floods in Batu Arang, the traffic congestion in Rawang and poor water supply in Selayang.

“The Selangor state government has failed to resolve the problems of the residents who are now seeking help from the federal government.”

On Chinese support for the MCA, Liow said support for the party was increasing and the party was committed to solve problems related to the Chinese community in this country. — Bernama