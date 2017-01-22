RM500,000 worth of gambling equipment seized in City Hall raids

City Hall officers dismantle gambling equipment at one of the clubs in Cheras on Wednesday. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Enforcement officers raided eight recreation and sports clubs promoting illegal electronic gambling in Taman Shamelin Perkasa and Taman Alam Damai in Cheras on Wednesday.

City Hall enforcement director Abdul Salim Mansor told Malay Mail that such activities have been mushrooming in the city.

“There have been 517 such raids since last October and this was the department’s first raid for this year,” he said.

“The aim is to close more gambling dens. It has become prevalent and we must put a stop to it.”

Abdul Salim assumed his position as enforcement director the same morning the raids were carried out, but he brushed off any “new broom sweeps clean” notion.

Abdul Salim said on Wednesday morning, 40 enforcement officers were involved in the “Ops Tindakan Khas”.

“We seized 249 modems, desktop monitors, closed-circuit television cameras, central processing units, decoders, simulators and multimedia devices,” Abdul Salim said.

The confiscated items were worth about RM500,000, and the premises have been sealed.

Checks by Malay Mail revealed the raiding party got their hands on the most essential item of a gambling machine — the motherboard — during the raids.

“They can assemble a gambling machine but the motherboard is the core of the machine,” Abdul Salim said.

He said gambling was a multi-million-ringgit industry for crime syndicates and will continue to grow if not nipped in the bud.

“We are working with the police for further action to be taken against the premises owners.”

Abdul Salim said those who operate such activities face a maximum fine of RM100,000.

Besides the raiding parties, 60 officers from City Hall’s Licensing Department are reviewing business premises licences of other suspected recreation and sports clubs.

“We want to ensure such gambling outlets do not continue to mushroom.”

Following Wednesday’s raids, Malay Mail checks showed the situation to be quiet at the clubs in Cheras.

Some of the outlets were seen guarded by lookouts who were wary of new faces.