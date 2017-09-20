RM500 monthly for tahfiz school security: Who’ll foot the bill? Jazlan asks Perkasa

Deputy home minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Perkasa's proposal would not fall under the federal government's responsibility. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Umno’s Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has chided Malay rights group Perkasa’s call to place security guards for tahfiz schools, questioning the rationale behind the group’s RM500 per month price tag.

The deputy home minister also insisted that Putrajaya does not have the funds to pay for such security, especially not when such private Islamic schools are not even part of the national education system.

“What kind of security guards are you going to get for RM500 a month? What quality and training would they have?

“How is the government going to subsidise when such schools aren’t part of the system?” Jazlan asked today.

He told Malay Mail Online that the proposal would not fall under the federal government’s responsibility, explaining that operators of the schools and parents who send their children there should instead cough up their own money to cover it.

“If they are part of the government school system, then it’s different,” he said, adding that even public schools find it difficult to hire one trained guard for as low as RM1,200 per month.

“The responsibility must lie with the tahfiz schools, and it is just not the security, it is also about the quality, health and safety issues. Also, whether the tahfiz schools are in line with the national education policy.

“Do the tahfiz schools comply with it or not?” Jazlan asked, directing his remark to Perkasa.

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said yesterday that Islamic tahfiz schools must appoint security firms for themselves, to ensure their safety.

He said the cost of appointing such firm could range from as low as RM500 a month, but added that the government could subsidise the amount if such schools find it hard to bear the cost.

Last Friday, the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kampung Datuk Keramat caught fire and the incident claimed the lives of 23 people. Seven teenaged suspects were later arrested.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today police investigation into the fire is almost completed.