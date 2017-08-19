RM420m to upgrade 15km road in Kota Kinabalu

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan. May 2, 2015. — Picture by K.E. OoiKOTA KINABALU, Aug 19 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today announced an allocation of RM420 million to upgrade the 15km long Sulaman Road from Indah Permai to the Yayasan Sabah building.

He said the road upgrading project would include the construction of four flyovers, namely at the Indah Permai interchange, Jalan Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) interchange, Kampung Rampaian interchange and Kingfisher interchange.

“The project will begin anytime now,” he told reporters after opening the Sepanggar Umno Division Delegates Conference here today.

Apart from that, he said the federal government is also expected to approve another allocation to implement the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project here next year.

“Based on the plan, the BRT project will be implemented in two phases, with the first from Inanam to Kota Kinabalu involving an allocation of RM1billion and the second from the city to Kota Kinabalu International Airport, also involving an allocation of RM1 billion,” he said.

“Now, the project is in high-level discussion stage and we hope the implementation will begin soon,” he added. — Bernama