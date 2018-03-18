RM41m new bridge to be built connecting Permas to Taman Molek

Khaled said the state government is in the final stages of negotiating the construction of the bridge. — Bernama picJOHOR BAHRU, March 18 — A new bridge worth RM41 million will be built to connect Permas to Taman Molek here in an effort to reduce traffic congestion on the existing bridge.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the state government through the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) is now in the final stages of negotiating the construction of the bridge as well as upgrading the existing roads.

“MBJB has been negotiating with the developer of the new bridge project... from what we have seen so far the developer is committed,” he told reporters after opening the MBJB d’KONTENA in Permas Jaya here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the MBJB also upgraded the drainage system in Plentong here recently at a cost of RM2.5 million.

On the RM2.4 million d’KONTENA, Mohamed Khaled, who is also Permas state assemblyman, said it benefited 10 food stall operators with subsidised monthly rentals from MBJB.

“It can be said that all the best food in Johor is here, of course it will be a popular attraction,” he added. — Bernama