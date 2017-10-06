RM4.4b losses involving fake investment schemes recorded, say police

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — About RM4.4 billion in losses were recorded involving 24 fraud investment schemes in the country since July 2013 until September this year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said during that period the police received over 2,500 reports and 1.7 million victims were involved in the fraud investment schemes.

“We have reminded the public not to be easily duped with such schemes because there is no investment that can provide a high return in the short term,” he said in a press conference, here today.

On another matter, Acryl Sani said the police detained two men and a woman, aged between 30 and 36, suspected to be involved in the ‘Krubal’ fraud investment in two separate locations, in the federal capital and Penang yesterday.

He said the police received 105 reports on the case and it was estimated between 1,500 to 2,000 investors had fallen victims involving losses of RM788,901.

Acryl Sani added the suspects offered a cosmetic products investment through WhatsApp and Facebook applications by taking deposit from the victims to invest in a company.

“The suspects offered between RM350 to RM55,000 as the investment package and promised a higher return exceeding 100 per cent after three months, besides gold prizes with certain weight,” he said.

In a separate case, he said 11 men and two women of African nationalities, believed to be involved in the ‘African Scam’ syndicate were detained in four Ops Tiong being conducted from Sept 27 until yesterday around the federal capital.

He said a total of 35 reports were received involving the case with a total loss of about RM941,700.

Besides Malaysia, the syndicate were also actively involved in fraud activities in Singapore, United States and Australia, he added.

He said the suspects, aged between 25 and 35, were detained to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“Since January until last September, a total of 1,719 reports on the ‘African Scam’ were received with the losses reaching RM66 million,” he added. — Bernama