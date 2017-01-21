RM38b allocated for Sabah, Sarawak’s development

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has emphasised on development as ‘a must’ for Sabah and Sarawak in all aspects including infrastructure, in line with the Malaysian Agreement 1963. — Bernama picSEMPORNA, Jan 21 ― Sabah and Sarawak have been allocated a substantial RM38 billion for the next five years because Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants both states to progress on par with the peninsula.

Sabah Finance Assistant Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said the Prime Minister emphasised on development as “a must” for Sabah and Sarawak in all aspects including infrastructure, in line with the Malaysian Agreement 1963.

“Barisan Nasional led by the prime minister had implemented numerous projects that benefitted the people in Sabah and Sarawak, such as the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Sabah and Sarawak will continue to receive a lot more development impact which can narrow the income and social gap between the people in both states and the peninsula,” he told reporters.

He said this when asked to comment on the National Transformation 2050 aspired by Najib, after launching a community policing programme and crime prevention campaign in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2017 here today. ― Bernama