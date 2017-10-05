RM37,000 fine for failure to maintain business record

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The owner of an auto spare parts and accessories shop was ordered to pay RM37,000 in fines or 12 months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today for six counts of failing to maintain a business record as required by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Tang Siew Meng, 47, the owner of Powertech Cash & Carry pleaded guilty to the six charges read out by the court interpreter before magistrate Zuhair Rosli.

She failed without reasonable basis to maintain a proper general ledger, sales ledger, payment voucher and receipt of acceptance record for the IRB director-general for the assessment year 2010 till 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 119A(b) of the Income Tax Act 1967, which provides for a maximum RM10,000 fine or not more than one year imprisonment or both, on conviction.

Earlier in mitigation, Tang who was unrepresented, said she was the sole breadwinner for her family.

However, prosecuting officer Mohd Shafuddin Hasan from IRB urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence, submitting that “the offences committed by the accused were serious and showed an inclination to avoid tax”. — Bernama