Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

RM37,000 fine for failure to maintain business record

Thursday October 5, 2017
05:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s the new release date for ‘Fast and Furious 9’The Edit: Here’s the new release date for ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Syed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit SiangSyed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit Siang

The Edit: Saudi men react to women drivingThe Edit: Saudi men react to women driving

The Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse showThe Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse show

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The owner of an auto spare parts and accessories shop was ordered to pay RM37,000 in fines or 12 months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today for six counts of failing to maintain a business record as required by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Tang Siew Meng, 47, the owner of Powertech Cash & Carry pleaded guilty to the six charges read out by the court interpreter before magistrate Zuhair Rosli.

She failed without reasonable basis to maintain a proper general ledger, sales ledger, payment voucher and receipt of acceptance record for the IRB director-general for the assessment year 2010 till 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 119A(b) of the Income Tax Act 1967, which provides for a maximum RM10,000 fine or not more than one year imprisonment or both, on conviction.

Earlier in mitigation, Tang who was unrepresented, said she was the sole breadwinner for her family.

However, prosecuting officer Mohd Shafuddin Hasan from IRB urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence, submitting that “the offences committed by the accused were serious and showed an inclination to avoid tax”. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline