RM333.1m allocated for housing for the poor this year, says ministry

Wednesday August 16, 2017
07:55 PM GMT+8

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A total of RM333.1 million was allocated for the implementation of the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) nationwide this year, according to the rural and regional development ministry.

In a written reply at the Dewan Negara today, the ministry said 12,898 houses were involved, comprising 1,674 new units built, and 11,224 renovated units.

Senator Dr Zaiedi Suhaili had wished to know the allocation amount approved for PPRT under Budget 2017, and how it was distributed to the respective parliamentary constituencies.

The ministry said it was focused on PPRT aid being distributed fairly, and it had already submitted an application for allocation under Budget 2018, based on its requirements. — Bernama

