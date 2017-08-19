RM2,000 penalty for AES fine defaulters

The automated enforcement system (AES) caught 16,241 motorists who beat the red light between Jan 1 and May 15. — Picture by Azneal IshakPUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 ― Traffic offenders with summonses for offences under the automated enforcement system (AES) issued since last April 15 are advised to pay their compound fines to avoid legal action.

Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron said prior to this, no traffic offenders with summonses for AES offences were brought to court, but it had changed with the government having agreed to take legal action against those who did not pay their compound fines.

“Those who commit the offence are imposed a compound of RM150, and if they fail to pay within the stipulated period, court action will be taken against them and they face a fine of up to RM2,000.

“So, it is better for them to pay the compound,” he rold a media conference after the RTD'’s monthly assembly and signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the department and the Skills Development Department (JPK) of the Human Resource Ministry here today.

Nadzri said the AES summonses were for speeding and beating the red light.

On the AES cameras being positioned to take photographs from behind,he said it would enable the cameras to capture the model and registration number of the vehicles concerned.

He said a total of 21 AES cameras had been installed at hotspot locations nationwide. ― Bernama