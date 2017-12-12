Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

RM1,500 special payment for Perlis civil servants

Tuesday December 12, 2017
08:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Furry, wide-eyed Porgs, adorable or deplorable?The Edit: Furry, wide-eyed Porgs, adorable or deplorable?

Donnarumma claiming ‘moral abuse’ to cancel Milan contractDonnarumma claiming ‘moral abuse’ to cancel Milan contract

Former UN chiefs, Annan and Ban, rue global ‘mess’Former UN chiefs, Annan and Ban, rue global ‘mess’

The Edit: Innocent lives lost in Rio’s drug battleThe Edit: Innocent lives lost in Rio’s drug battle

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Azlan said the payment will be made in two tranches, RM1,000 in early January and RM500 before Aidifitri next year. — AFP picAzlan said the payment will be made in two tranches, RM1,000 in early January and RM500 before Aidifitri next year. — AFP picKANGAR, Dec 12 ― Civil servants in Perlis will receive a special payment of RM1,500 while government pensioners would receive RM750 next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said, the payment will be made in two tranches, RM1,000 in early January and RM500 before Aidifitri next year. 

“The payment for government pensioners is RM500 in January and RM250 before Aidilfitri,” he said when tabling the state’s budget for 2018 in the Perlis State Assembly, here today. 

He said the payment was in appreciation of the contributions of the civil servants as the civil service was the most important machinery to deliver and implement all policies and initiatives of the government. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline