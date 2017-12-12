RM1,500 special payment for Perlis civil servants

Azlan said the payment will be made in two tranches, RM1,000 in early January and RM500 before Aidifitri next year. — AFP picKANGAR, Dec 12 ― Civil servants in Perlis will receive a special payment of RM1,500 while government pensioners would receive RM750 next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said, the payment will be made in two tranches, RM1,000 in early January and RM500 before Aidifitri next year.

“The payment for government pensioners is RM500 in January and RM250 before Aidilfitri,” he said when tabling the state’s budget for 2018 in the Perlis State Assembly, here today.

He said the payment was in appreciation of the contributions of the civil servants as the civil service was the most important machinery to deliver and implement all policies and initiatives of the government. ― Bernama