RM14m to upgrade Klana Resort Seremban, says MB

Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) has allocated RM14 million to upgrade Klana Resort Seremban that is expected to be completed late 2017. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, Dec 27 — The Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and State Development Corporation (NSDC) have allocated RM14 million to upgrade the Klana Resort Seremban to enable it compete in the hospitality industry.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the upgrading process was expected to be completed by the end of next year or early 2018.

“According to the rule of thumb, hotel rooms must be upgraded every five years. However, at Klana Resort Seremban, which was set up in 1992, the rooms have never undergone a major upgrade.

“This time around, we want to upgrade all its 230 rooms in stages starting with the family suite,” he told reporters after the presentation ceremony of special incentive for 161 staff of Klana Resort Seremban here today.

Also present was Klana Resort Seremban general manager Md Yazid Mustaffa.

Mohamad said apart from the rooms, the air-conditioning system, banquet hall and meeting rooms would also be upgraded, while facilities such as the gymnasium and children’s playing room would be established.

“The hotel’s strength is in its food and beverage services. Although, the occupancy rate is around 50 per cent, we also must seek to get as much return from room rates,” he added. — Bernama