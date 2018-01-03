RM11m subsidy for Labuan-Sabah, Sarawak sea travel continues

LABUAN, Jan 3 — The federal government continues to allocate the annual RM11 million subsidy for travellers’ sea transport cost from Labuan to Sabah and Sarawak and vice versa this year, despite the economic uncertainty.

Labuan Corporation (LC) in a statement today said the subsidy given since 2014 was aimed at lessening the burden of travellers (Malaysian citizens) commuting by sea transport from and to the island.

The subsidised routes are Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan, Labuan-Kota Kinabalu-Labuan, Labuan-Sipitang-Labuan, Labuan-Limbang-Labuan and Labuan-Lawas-Labuan.

The government stopped the subsidy for transporters of goods using ferries to the island in 2016, after considering their failure to bring down the price of goods on the island.

Member of Parliament for Labuan, Datuk Rozman Isli said the sea travel subsidy lessened the burden of not only commuters in Sabah but also those from Sarawak who made such trips.

Rozman, who is also LC chairman, said there was a need to maintain the subsidy as many of the people who used the ferry Ber and speedboat services were in the lower-income category.

“I really hope this subsidy would be permanent as it could help stimulate the economy here,” he said. — Bernama