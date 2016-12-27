RM11m Batu Ferringhi project to restore beach, govt engineer says

Haslinda said ongoing digging works at Batu Ferringhi was to deepen the river. — File pic GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — Ongoing digging works at Batu Ferringhi is not part of a furtive plan to reclaim land but to restore the popular tourist beach to its natural condition, a state government engineer said today amid criticism.

Haslinda Mohd Hamran of the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) said digging works in the area was to deepen the river, adding that the sand would then be used to “nourish” the beach instead of dumping it elsewhere.

"Beach nourishment is not land reclamation but is actually an environmental project that involves digging the river to deepen it and the sand dug up is then used to restore the beach," she said in a statement.

Haslinda also said the RM10.85 million federal project, implemented by Penang DID, started in August 12, 2014 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project includes the construction of two outfalls measuring 120m at Sungai Batu Ferringhi and Sungai Satu and beach nourishment along 800m of the Batu Ferringhi beach.

"This project is to overcome pollution issues at the rivers and the Batu Ferringhi beach," she said.

She added that Penang DID had applied to the state government for a permit to dig out the sand from the river mouths of Sungai Kelian, Sungai Kechil and Sungai Mas that had often caused blockages.

Works to dig out the sand started in June this year after DID Penang obtained the relevant approvals from both the state and federal governments, she said.