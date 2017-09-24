Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

RM100 initial aid for Kedah flood victims

Sunday September 24, 2017
JITRA, Sept 24 — The state government will provide an initial aid of RM100 to every family head involved in the evacuation following the flash floods .

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said the aid would be given immediately to every affected family at the relief centre and registered with the Social Welfare Department.

“The aid to some extent will help families buy essential items when they return home,” he told reporters after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Mahawangsa here today.

However, for families who have already returned to their homes, assistance would be provided by every elected representative who will go down to their respective areas.

He said the Kedah People’s Aid (BARAKAH) box containing essential items such as rice, sugar, salt and coffee would be distributed at each relief centre to be given to the flood victims. — Bernama

