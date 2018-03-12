RM1.7m for flood-affected paddy farmers in Penang

Students wade across waist-deep flood waters in order to get to school for the SPM Examinations at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Ahmad Said in Penang November 6, 2017. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinKEPALA BATAS, March 12 — The federal government through the Padi Disaster Fund (TBTP) has allocated RM1.7 million for paddy farmers in Penang who were affected by floods last November.

Director of the Penang Integrated Agriculture Development Area (IADA) Mohd Nazri Abu Seman said the distribution of the aid to 2,042 farmers affected by the floods began yesterday.

“The TBTP was created as a special aid to farmers who experienced unforeseen rice production due to factors such as disease, natural disaster and other unavoidable factors.

“For instance, many farmers in Penang were affected by floods last year, so the government has provided assistance to them. The amount given through TBTP is RM876 per hectare of paddy field,” he said in his speech at the presentation ceremony of TBTP aid amounting to RM443,084 for 747 farmers in Kepala Batas parliamentary constituency here yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated by Kepala Batas Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican, who is also deputy foreign minister, said the aid proved the federal government’s concern for the farmers in Penang who incurred huge losses during the floods.

“The aid shows that the federal government is not bankrupt as claimed by certain quarters who had always accused our government of having no money to help the people,” he added. — Bernama